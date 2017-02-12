METALLICA Rock The Grammys With LADY GAGA, Video Available

Metallica vocalist James Hetfield suffered microphone troubles and Lady Gaga stage-dived as the 59th annual Grammy Awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California was host to a very unique live version of “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s new album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Live Satellite News has posted video of Metallica and Lady Gaga arriving together for The Grammy Awards.

Earlier this evening at The Grammys, David Bowie beat out Metallica in the category of “Best Rock Song” with his track “Blackstar”.

The nominees for “Best Rock Song” were:

“Blackstar” - David Bowie - Winner

“Burn The Witch” - Radiohead

“Hardwired” - Metallica

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots

“My Name Is Human” - Rich Meyer

Tomorrow, Monday, February 13th, Metallica will announce the dates of their North American tour with special guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.