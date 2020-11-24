METALLICA's 2020 Helping Hands Concert & Auction Raises More Than $1.3 Million & Counting; Streaming Event Ticket Sales Extended Through December 1

Due to popular demand, Metallica's Helping Hands 2020 streaming party benefitting the band’s All Within My Hands foundation has been extended. The live show may have ended, and the auction has closed, but there’s a little more time to catch this unique, worldwide concert event on demand. Ticket packages will be available to purchase until 11:59 PM, PST on Giving Tuesday, December 1, here.

Metallica thanks all those who supported AWMH by watching, donating and participating in the online auction. Thanks to the fans and generous sponsors, Metallica's first ever pay-per-view event live-streamed on November 14 has raised over $1.3 million thus far. Those funds will be used to work with partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges, along with supporting Covid and disaster relief efforts in the coming months.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. More recently the foundation donated $350,000 to aid those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Finally, the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its second year, supported by a $1.5 million grant benefiting 15 community colleges across the country.

Metallica and All Within My Hands are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As always, 100% of proceeds from this years Helping Hands event—tickets, fees and auction items—will go directly to help those in need, with Metallica and the foundation covering all production costs and expenses.

A new Metallica poster, created by Munk One, will be available on Friday, November 27, at 9AM, PST.

A message states: "Munk One is the artist behind some of our fans’ most beloved posters throughout the North American and European legs of the WorldWired Tour, in addition to the trio created for all three nights in 2017 at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

"This week we’re releasing his latest collaboration, this time inspired by 'Halo On Fire'. This poster is a limited edition product, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store, the Probity Merch UK/EU Shop, and Invisible Industries on Friday, November 27 at 9AM PST to get yours while you can!"

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined into an order with other products.

Meet The Artist: “From posters for Pearl Jam, Metallica, 311, and The Pixies, to collaborations with cool counterculture clothing labels such as Upper Playground, whether you know it or not, you’ve definitely seen Munk One’s work. Let’s get to know the man a little better, shall we?” Learn more about the artist behind the work in the latest So What! interview, here.