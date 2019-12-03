METALLICA's "Giving Tuesday" Is Here!; Posters, T-Shirts, LPs, Box Sets And More Available; Find Out How You Can Participate

"Giving Tuesday is here!," begins a message from Metallica. "Join the All Within My Hands Foundation in this global day of giving. Every dollar we raise will be used to support communities through funding workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Your contribution will make a maximum impact for those who need it most; not a penny you give will ever be used to pay for Foundation expenses."

How can you participate?

Exclusive AWMH Screen Printed Poster By WolfSkullJack:

Introducing new artwork by WolfSkullJack created exclusively for AWMH & Giving Tuesday. This screen printed poster is limited to 500 copies and will only be on sale while supplies last for a maximum of 72 hours, so don't wait.

Available now at Metallica.com.

Exclusive Limited Run T-Shirt:

Flash Sale! This shirt, featuring art by WolfSkullJack, will only be on sale for 72 hours so don't wait and reserve yours while it is still available!

Available now at Metallica.com.

Bid On An Autographed Copy Of Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic:

The now-sold-out limited-edition, 140g colored 2-LP (download card included) was recorded during the first All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on December 3, 2018.

This copy is autographed by all four members of Metallica (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo) and includes a verified hologram sticker and comes with a letter of authenticity.

Bid now.

Enter To Win An Autographed Kill ‘Em All Box Set:

The remastered Kill ‘Em All Deluxe Box Set includes four vinyl records (with MP3 Download Cards), five CDs, one DVD, a hardcover book including previously unreleased photos, and a patch.

This box is autographed in silver sharpie by all four current members of Metallica (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo) and comes with a verified hologram sticker as well as a letter of authenticity.

Enter to win.

Enter To Win An Autographed Funko POP! Rocks: Metallica Set

These collectible figures stand 3 3/4 inches tall, come in their own window display boxes, and are the first four pieces released by Funko in collaboration with Metallica.

Each display box is autographed in black sharpie by its respective band member (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo). Affixed to each box is a verified hologram sticker and the set comes with a letter of authenticity.

Enter to win.

Contribute To Our Facebook Fundraiser:

Whether you donate $5 or $500, every little bit helps! And this morning, Facebook will provide a match to all donations made to verified nonprofits - like AWMH - up to $7 million dollars!

Make a donation.

Give A Gift To AWMH:

Together we will feed the hungry: so far we’ve provided more than 1.3M meals to families with food insecurities. As a group, we will inspire and support those eager to work to get back at it through our Metallica Scholars Initiative; the future is bright for those in career and technical education.

Give a gift.