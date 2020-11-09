METALLICA's Helping Hands Auction Is Now Open

Metallica have issued an update, announcing that The Helping Hands Auction is open now.

Says Metallica: "We have some awesome auction items and experiences available for you to bid on now! Head over to our auction page to check it out for yourself, pick your favorites, and get your bids in! The auction will run until Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM PST." *

* The AWMH In-Show Personal Shoutout From Metallica ends Friday, November 13 so it can happen during Saturday's show!

Check out the auction here.

The band adds: "It’s almost time for the Helping Hands Concert & Auction - only five days to go now! The show streams worldwide on Saturday, November 14th. If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, what are you waiting for? You can get yours today for as low as $15."

Get your ticket here.