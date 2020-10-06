METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD And SAMMY HAGAR Share EDDIE MONEY Stories; Rock & Roll Road Trip Sneak Peek Video

AXS TV has released a sneak peek video for the upcoming episode of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip, along with the following message:

"In September of 2019, we lost a beloved member of the AXS TV family, the legendary Eddie Money. A few months later, we honored the Money Man in the best way possible, with a full blown rock concert with a setlist of his biggest hits. On that lineup were two of Eddie Money's greatest friends, Sammy Hagar and a very special surprise guest, Metallica's James Hetfield. Hear these two talk about their favorite Eddie Money jokes and what it was like to be on a group text with The Money Man. Listen to some of the performances and more stories on Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar this Sunday at 9/8c."

Upcoming Rock & Roll Road Trip episodes:

October

11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood

18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan

25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry

November

1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)