METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Pays Tribute To CLIFF BURTON On 34th Anniversary Of His Death - "He Constantly Pushed Me To Be A Better Person And Musician"
September 28, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27th, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.
Metallica bandmate Kirk Hammett paid tribute to Burton via Instagram on the 34th Annivesary of his passing. Check it out below.
#cliffburton ⚡️🖤⚡️ Cliff was one of my closest friends He was really smart and funny too We shared a love for horror, HP Lovecraft , and The Velvet Underground He constantly pushed me to be a better person and musician One of his favorite quotes he would say to me often was “ There is power in Truth , never back down “ It was so unexpected when he left us The sadness remains I will always remember him I am not sure who took this photo - but it’s a great one. @metallica #metallicafamily