METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Pays Tribute To CLIFF BURTON On 34th Anniversary Of His Death - "He Constantly Pushed Me To Be A Better Person And Musician"

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27th, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.

Metallica bandmate Kirk Hammett paid tribute to Burton via Instagram on the 34th Annivesary of his passing. Check it out below.