October 30, 2020, 21 minutes ago

METALLICA - S&M² Concert Film To Air On PBS-TV Tonight

Metallica's S&M² concert film will premier on PBS-TV tonight, Friday, October 30.

Says the band: "Wanna catch S&M² on good old-fashioned television? Our friends at PBS-TV here in the States will be premiering the show tonight at 9:00 pm ET! Exact dates and times will vary by city, so check your local listings to see when the show airs near you for one more hit of the two incredible nights we had with the San Francisco Symphony."

Further information can be found here.

