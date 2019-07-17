METALLICA's WorldWired Tour Run Breaks Records In Finland; "Thank You, Hämeenlinna!" Video Posted

IQ Magazine is reporting that last night, Metallica broke another box-office record with their ongoing WorldWired world tour, playing to 55,500 fans in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

On July 16, the WorldWired tour made its third stop in Finland (Metallica played Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena on May 9 and 11, 2018) at the open-air Kantola Event Park. In addition to besting the venue’s attendance record, the show was the single-largest Finnish concert ever played by Metallica.

Meanwhile, Metallica released the video below, stating: "Finland! Thank you for joining us in the forest!"

Metallica performs next on Thursday, July 18, at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia. Find the band''s live itinerary here.