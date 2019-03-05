METALLICA Sets New Attendance Record At Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena; Photo Gallery

Metallica played to a sold-out Intrust Bank Arena Monday night (March 4th) in Wichita, Kansas, reports KFDI.

Arena officials stated the 15,690 fans set a new attendance record for a single concert in the arena’s nine-year history. The Arena’s general manager, AJ Boleski, stated hosting Metallica in Wichita for the first time in almost 15 years was an “absolute thrill.” Metallica last played in Wichita at the Kansas Coliseum in 2004.

George Strait held the previous attendance record for a single concert at Intrust Bank Arena. Garth Brooks still holds the overall attendance record at the Arena at more than 70,000 attendees, but that number includes multiple concerts held over several days in 2015.

Check out a photo gallery from Metallica's Wichita show at KFDI.

Metallica performs next tomorrow night, March 6th, at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Find the band's live itinerary here.