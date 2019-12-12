METALLICA, SEX PISTOLS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Block Figure Toys Available

Brokker, a Japanese company that specializes in crafting 85mm music figurines, presents three new collections:

Metallica - these figures are accurate models of the band circa 1986, the year their third album Master Of Puppets was released. The band’s wardrobe and instruments have been faithfully reproduced, down to the taping on Lars’ drumsticks. As always, the figures are officially licensed by the band themselves.

Sex Pistols - these figures are faithful reproductions of the "God Save The Queen" stage costumes. All details and accessories are independently molded and meticulously reconstructed. Sid Vicious’ chain necklace, known as "Sid Chain" among fans, and other details like the band members’ instruments are perfected.

Rage Against The Machine - Brokker has been approved to release the first ever officially licensed RATM figures that includes all four members as a band. The band’s look during their eye-opening performance at Woodstock ’99 has been faithfully recreated. No detail was spared in recreating their instruments. At Tom Morello’s feet is a DigiTech-approved ‘Whammy’ pedal that is crucial to his distinctive style.

Pre-orders for all three sets can be placed at this location. Take note: these are only available to customers in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.