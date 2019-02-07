METALLICA Shares HQ Video Of "Confusion" Performance From Raleigh, North Carolina

February 7, 2019, 9 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Shares HQ Video Of "Confusion" Performance From Raleigh, North Carolina

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Confusion", at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 28th:

Metallica performs next on February 28th at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.

Check out recent Metallica performances below:



