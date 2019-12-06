METALLICA "Spit Out The Bone" In Prague; HQ Performance Video Streaming

Metallica have released the new video below, featuring their performance of "Spit Out The Bone", filmed at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czechia on August 18, 2019.

"The Memory Remains" from the same show can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



