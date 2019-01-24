METALLICA Stream Over 600 Live Shows; 30-Day Free Trial Available

"For the last 15 years we've been recording and mixing nearly every live show around the world and making them all available for you to download via LiveMetallica.com," reads a message from Metallica. "Thanks to nugs.net, we’ve been able to offer a variety of formats from mp3 to high-res audio and - over the past few years - a CD option as well for the fans of physical media out there. The logical next step is, of course, streaming!

"Over 600 professionally mixed Live Metallica recordings, including every night of the WorldWired Tour as well as some shows from the vault, are now streaming in both standard and HiFi on demand at nugs.net.

"With a subscription to the service for $12.99 (or $24.99 for high-res), you'll not only have access to our Live Metallica catalog, but also over 10,000 shows by other artists including Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, and Phish. Sign up here or download the app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store to start your 30-day free trial and take your music with you wherever you go."

Metallica have teamed up with Stone Brewing imprint, Arrogant Consortia, for Enter Night Pilsner. A new 10-minute documentary, The Story Of Enter Night Pilsner, is available for streaming below.

"It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to Enter Night Pilsner, our collaboration with Arrogant Consortia, a Stone Brewing imprint," states a message from Metallica. "If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighbourhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond!

"Stone Brewing is the perfect partner for us with endless commonalities in our ideals, outlooks, and paths forward. Our views of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process, and of sense of place in relation to our peers and “The Man” are almost identical. This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there. In conjunction with the leadership of Stone, we have participated throughout every step alongside their talented brewing team. From our HQ outside of San Francisco to Stone’s brewery and HQ in San Diego to many beers backstage at shows, the spirit of collaboration was powerful.

"Check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you.

"Don’t see it in your neighborhood yet? Check back… our friends at Stone are putting those Enter Night cans and kegs in new locations all the time!"