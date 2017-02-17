METALLICA Take You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For “Halo On Fire” Music Video
February 17, 2017, 12 minutes ago
In the new video below from Metallica, step behind the camera as Herring & Herring direct the video for "Halo On Fire”, a track from the band’s new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
The official video for "Halo On Fire" can be seen below:
The video below was filmed during the writing and recording of "Sawblade”, the song that later became "Am I Savage?”, also featured on Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.
Metallica previously released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the Herring & Herring directed video for “Am I Savage?”. The footage and the official video can be seen below:
“Am I Savage?” behind the scenes:
“Am I Savage?” music video: