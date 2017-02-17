METALLICA Take You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For “Halo On Fire” Music Video

In the new video below from Metallica, step behind the camera as Herring & Herring direct the video for "Halo On Fire”, a track from the band’s new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The official video for "Halo On Fire" can be seen below:

The video below was filmed during the writing and recording of "Sawblade”, the song that later became "Am I Savage?”, also featured on Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.

Metallica previously released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the Herring & Herring directed video for “Am I Savage?”. The footage and the official video can be seen below:

“Am I Savage?” behind the scenes:

“Am I Savage?” music video: