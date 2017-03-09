METALLICA Teams Up With Urban Outfitters For Exclusive Clothing Line

Metallica has joined forces with Urban Outfitters to create an eight-piece collection, unavailable anywhere else. To view and/or purchase the five short-sleeve t-shirts, one long-sleeve t-shirt, single hoodie and a beanie, click here.

Urban Outfitters describes itself as "a global retailer with a boutique approach. Does that sound like a contradiction? How about this: Urban Outfitters is the biggest small retailer in the world. Still confused? That’s because we didn’t start Urban Outfitters to make sense on paper and we certainly never thought we’d be writing something like a brand bio... Hell, we don’t even have a logo."

“Dream No More”, a track from Metallica’s new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, had it’s live debut on March 5th at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage that same night in Mexico City for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Watch pro-shot video of the performance below:

Step behind the camera as Phil Mucci and his team film the video for "Spit Out The Bone”, another track from Hardwired… To Self Destruct. The new footage as well as the official video can be seen below.

“Spit Out The Bone” behind the video:

“Spit Out The Bone” video:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.