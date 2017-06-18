METALLICA - Thank You, Dallas/Fort Worth!
June 18, 2017, 2 minutes ago
Once again, Metallica have issued a cool post-show report from their June 16th show at AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are as follows:
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H