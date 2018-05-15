METALLICA - The Hetfield + Hammett Experience Tour Of Metallica HQ; Video

Ernie Ball and Metallica announced the winners of the Hetfield + Hammett Experience contest. The three grand prize winners won a trip to meet James and Kirk at Metallica HQ, the band’s inner sanctum where they record, write, and houses memorabilia from their 30+ years of touring worldwide.

Trevor, Kim, and Anthony had the opportunity to pick the metal masters’ brains, hear stories from the road, and learn invaluable lessons about their music gear, playing techniques, and even personal stories with an exclusive Q&A. Check out all of the behind the scenes footage.

Make sure to sign up for the email list to be the first to know about additional chances to win exclusive prize packages like the Hetfield + Hammett Experience from Ernie Ball. Sign up here.