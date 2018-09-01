METALLICA - Tickets For North American Shows Include Free MP3 Download Of The Gig(s)

Metallica has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America this Sunday (September 2nd) and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."

Metallica launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.

