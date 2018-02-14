METALLICA To Receive Sweden’s Prestigious Polar Music Prize

According to Sweden’s The Local, Metallica will receive Sweden’s Polar Music Prize this year, often called Music’s Nobel Prize.

They will each receive one million Swedish kronor ($125,000) at a televised gala in Stockholm on June 14th in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

"Metallica is loved and admired by millions of hard rock fans across the globe," Marie Ledin, managing director of the award, said in a statement.

Lars Ulrich, the California band's Danish-born drummer, called the Polar Music Prize "a great validation of everything that Metalllica has done over the last 35 years".

"At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us," Ulrich said of the band, which released its 10th album, 'Hardwired… to Self-Destruct' in late 2016.

The Polar Music Prize was established in 1989 by the late Stig 'Stikkan' Andersson, best known as the manager of Swedish pop superstars Abba, and selects two laureates each year.

The prize's stated goal is to "break down musical boundaries by bringing together people from all the different worlds of music.”