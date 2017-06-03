METALLICA - Top Secret WorldWired Tour Videos Available To Fanclub Fifth Members

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The energy of the North American WorldWired tour has been electric so far and we’ve had a blast being back out on the road! Before the second leg of the tour begins in St. Louis, check out 14 Official Tour Videos and an additional eight Top Secret Tour Videos from the first leg to get a glimpse into what we’re bringing to the stage in each city."

Metallica have released a new official music video for the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Now That We’re Dead”. Footage for the video, directed by Brett Murray, was filmed in Mexico City, Mexico.

The photo below by Finlay MacKay features Blackened Recordings executives presenting platinum awards to Blackened Recordings artists Metallica, commemorating sales of one million units in the United States of their November album release, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. The photo was shot at Nassau Coliseum, New York on May 17th.

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H