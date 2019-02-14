METALLICA Tops $150 Million On WorldWired Tour

The total gross from Metallica's current WorldWired tour, that launched in 2016, has surpassed the $150 million threshold with the latest tally reaching $155.9 million, reports Eric Frankenberg of Billboard.

Metallica restarted their most recent North American jaunt on January 18th; the limited 2019 leg has grossed $14.4 million and sold 123,792 tickets so far. While Cleveland, OH claims the leg’s highest gross, the Raleigh, NC, show posted the best attendance numbers, selling 19,361 tickets. So far, the tour has sold 1,554,470 tickets in total. Learn more at this location.

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing the Kill 'Em All album track, "Phantom Lord", at US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH on January 30th:

Watch Metallica perform the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Atlas, Rise!", at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24th:

Metallica performs next on February 28th at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.