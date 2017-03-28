METALLICA TV Footage Of "Halo On Fire" From Lollapalooza Brasil Posted

On March 25th, Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Metallica TV has posted "Halo On Fire" from the show; check the clip out below.

Pro-shot video of the band's entire São Paulo set is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Hardwired… To Self-Destruct"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"The Memory Remains"

- Kirk Hammett solo 1 -

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We’re Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Halo On Fire"

- Robert Trujillo's solo -

"Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

- Kirk Hammett solo 2 -

"Fade To Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"