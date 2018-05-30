METALLICA - WorldWired European Tour Leg 5 Posters Available Tomorrow

Posters from Metallica's WorldWired European Tour Leg 5 will be available tomorrow, Thursday, May 31st. A message from the band follows:

"Euro Leg 5 posters are here! Visit the Met Store this Thursday, May 31st at 1 PM, PDT to get your hands on the official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the fifth leg of the European WorldWired Tour! This leg features artwork by Jeff Soto (Munich), Rhys Cooper (Kraków), Arno Kiss (Leipzig), Maxx242 (Oslo), Mark 5 (Stockholm Night One), Dayne Henry (Stockholm Night Two), and Brandon Heart (Helsinki Nights One and Two).

"We have a limited number of each poster, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, May 31st to get yours while you can!"

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.