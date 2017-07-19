METALLICA’s Lars Ulrich – “If I Could Hear PHIL RUDD Play ‘Enter Sandman’…That Would Be Awesome”

Forbes caught up with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and was asked a hypothetical question on who he would want playing drums for the band while he watched.

Ulrich replied, “That would probably have to be Phil Rudd from AC/DC. If I could hear Phil Rudd play ‘Enter Sandman’ or something like that in his pocket, his groove, that would be awesome.”

Ulrich was also asked about the best show he’s ever seen and he said, “I see a lot of rock shows cause I love going to rock shows. I saw the Foo Fighters in Glastonbury two weeks ago, I’ve never seen the Foo Fighters in a festival setting before. It was unbelievable how the band and the audience connected and Dave Grohl is just a master of connecting a band with an audience. I thought it was incredible. I see a lot of rock shows, but that was a week ago. That’s the recent best show I’ve seen.”

Professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing the …And Justice For All album cut, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, at Festival d'été de Québec in Québec City, Québec on July 14th can be seen below.

Metallica’s WorldWired tour in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, stops next at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Québec on July 19th.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira