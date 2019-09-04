METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Talks Upcoming S&M² Shows – “You Just Want To Be On Top Of Your Game”

Speaking to The Mercury News, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said he is taking the upcoming shows with the San Francisco Orchestra “very seriously.”

“We do what we do and some even accuse us of being semi-good at it. And that’s sort of our niche,” he says. “But I believe that any musician will always have a tremendous amount of respect and humility around other players and other people who excel at their particular niche or particular craft.

“I take it very seriously that I am, for better or worse, the anchor of the whole thing. And you just want to be on top of your game and really focused.”

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world.

