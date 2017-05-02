METASPHERICAL – Featuring ATHEIST, ZIMMER’S HOLE Members Release New Track “Crusher”; Announce Live Debut In Vancouver

The global metal project Metaspherical will be releasing a new track entitled "Crusher", which features vocalist Chris 'The Heathen' Valagao (Zimmer's Hole/West of Hell), guitarist Jason Morley (Metaspherical), bassist Tony Choy (Atheist/Cynic/Pestilence), drummer Steve Flynn (Atheist/Gnostic) and a killer guest lead from guitarist Sean Parkinson (West of Hell).

Metaspherical will also be making their exclusive live debut on May 12th at The Wise Hall in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. This show will feature guest lead vocals from Kelly Shaefer (Atheist). It will also feature guests from Zimmer's Hole and West of Hell. Metaspherical will be sharing the stage alongside Cocaine Moustache, Revenger and Terrifier.

Metaspherical's previously released single “Cloth Of Ought To” featured the likes of Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel/Death/Strapping Young Lad), Kelly Shaefer (Atheist) and Andy LaRocque (King Diamond/Death). The current live lineup for Metaspherical includes guitarist Jason Morley,bassist Mark O'Halloran,vocalist Laura Kelsey, guitarist Kyden McCormick (Evilosity/Ogroem),and drummer Rob Curtis (Entity).