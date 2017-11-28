METHANE Release “Scars And Bars” Live Video

Sweden-based metal outfit Methane have released a live music video of their song “Scars And Bars”. The song comes off of their debut record The Devil’s Own released on Sony’s Dark Star Records in early 2017.

"We love playing live, it’s onstage where the music comes to life." said bassist/vocalist Tim Scott about the clip. "This song has a deeper meaning for me and means a lot to have recorded this at home and our home crowd, maybe the person who inspired the anger in the text."

The video was recorded live with soundboard quality sound at Liljan in Methane’s home town Borlänge Sweden, September 19th on The Devil’s Own European tour. “Scars And Bars” is the first in a series of live videos to be released from the tour.