METHEDRAS Premiers "Stab Me Again" Music Video

Italian thrash/death killing machine, Methedras, have released a video for "Stab Me Again". The track is featured on the band's new album, The Ventriloquist, out on December 7th via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below.

The Ventriloquist was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio. Artwork by Maurizio Piccinelli.

Tracklisting:

"A Deal With The Devil"

"Sham Knockout"

"Blind"

"Dead Silence"

"Fire Within"

"Stab Me Again"

"Alive Or Convict"

"Sleepwalking"

"Into The Maze"

"Watch Me Fall"

"Stab Me Again" video:

"A Deal With The Devil" video:

(Photo - Silvia Belloni Photography)