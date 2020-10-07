MEXICAN APE-LORD Drops New Song “So Much Wasted Rope”; Survival Cannibalism Tracklisting Revealed

Mexican Ape-Lord, "the raw and epic metal band from Boston" have released a second song “So Much Wasted Rope” from their upcoming album, Survival Cannibalism, due out on October 9th via Unable Records. The songs on Survival Cannibalism were inspired by a true story of the Nottingham Galley shipwreck and the cannibalism that took place on Boon Island, Maine in 1710.

“I wanted to get inside the heads of these tormented guys, whose suffering drove them to do the unthinkable,” says singer Jon Hardy. “It’s an grim subject, obviously, but a great one for Tony, Dan, and Steve, because they are masterful at covering the full range, musically - from utter darkness to the thrill of cheating death.”

Drummer Steve Fry on the recording of “So Much Wasted Rope” said: “From the very beginning, this song was always among my favorites because it just sounded like pure trouble haha! Especially that verse riff…it’s completely up to no good! So when I was coming up with the drum parts, it was all about accentuating that. I just wanted to lay into it with that simple kick/snare combo so it would be powerful while giving the riff the space to do its thing. It's one of those songs I like to think it's actually more about what you DON’T do as a drummer than what you do that makes all the difference!”





The band’s debut album, The Late Heavy Bombardment, was released in 2014 on Unable Records and made a slew of top ten lists. BraveWords called it “a balls-out metal album” and True Metal Lives declared, “It proudly stands up and gives genre labeling the big middle finger.”





Survival Cannibalism tracklisting:

“Black Cloud”

“Situation”

“No Deliverance”

“So Much Wasted Rope”

“The Devil Does Divide Us”

“Stinkin’ Drunk on Blood”

“Dereliction”

“Mezzick and Drakelord”

Mexican Ape-Lord features Meliah Rage founding guitarist/songwriter Anthony Nichols, The Bags vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy, drummer named Steve Fry (Crotalus, Graveheart) and lead guitarist Dan Dykes (Triphammer).

Watch the stirring "Situation" video clip below:





