MEXICAN APE-LORD - Get Your Survival Cannibalism Fix Now!

Mexican Ape-Lord, "the raw and epic mountain metal band" featuring Meliah Rage founding guitarist/songwriter Anthony Nichols, The Bags vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy, drummer named Steve Fry (Crotalus, Graveheart) and lead guitarist Dan Dykes (Triphammer), recently released their new album, Survival Cannibalism, via Unable Records. The band has launched a profile page where you can connect with them on Spotify, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, as well as offering up merch for the new album. Visit this location for all your Mexican Ape-Lord needs!



Mexican Ape-Lord are streaming the new songs, "Black Cloud", "The Devil Does Divide Us", and "No Deliverance", from Survival Cannibalism, below.

The album inspired by a true story of the Nottingham Galley shipwreck and the cannibalism that took place on Boon Island, Maine in 1710.

"I wanted to get inside the heads of these tormented guys, whose suffering drove them to do the unthinkable," says singer Jon Hardy. "It’s an grim subject, obviously, but a great one for Tony, Dan, and Steve, because they are masterful at covering the full range, musically - from utter darkness to the thrill of cheating death."

Survival Cannibalism tracklisting:

"Black Cloud"

"Situation"

"No Deliverance"

"So Much Wasted Rope"

"The Devil Does Divide Us"

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood"

"Dereliction"

"Mezzick And Drakelord"

"Black Cloud":

"The Devil Does Divide Us":

"No Deliverance":

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood":

"So Much Wasted Rope":

"Situation" video: