MEXICAN APE-LORD - Three New Survival Cannibalism Album Tracks Streaming ; Audio

Mexican Ape-Lord, "the raw and epic metal band from Boston", are streaming the new songs, "Black Cloud", "The Devil Does Divide Us", and "No Deliverance", from their new album, Survival Cannibalism, out now via Unable Records. Listen below.

The songs on Survival Cannibalism were inspired by a true story of the Nottingham Galley shipwreck and the cannibalism that took place on Boon Island, Maine in 1710.

"I wanted to get inside the heads of these tormented guys, whose suffering drove them to do the unthinkable," says singer Jon Hardy. "It’s an grim subject, obviously, but a great one for Tony, Dan, and Steve, because they are masterful at covering the full range, musically - from utter darkness to the thrill of cheating death."

Survival Cannibalism tracklisting:

"Black Cloud"

"Situation"

"No Deliverance"

"So Much Wasted Rope"

"The Devil Does Divide Us"

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood"

"Dereliction"

"Mezzick And Drakelord"

"Black Cloud":

"The Devil Does Divide Us":

"No Deliverance":

"Stinkin’ Drunk On Blood":

"So Much Wasted Rope":

"Situation" video:

Mexican Ape-Lord features Meliah Rage founding guitarist/songwriter Anthony Nichols, The Bags vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy, drummer named Steve Fry (Crotalus, Graveheart) and lead guitarist Dan Dykes (Triphammer).