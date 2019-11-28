Mexico's CRS (CIRROSIS) To Release The Collector Of Truths Album In December; "Tan Lejos de Dios" Lyric Video Streaming

Mexican death metal band CRS (Cirrosis) are back from a 20 year hiatus, and are set to release their brand new album, The Collector Of Truths, in physical format on December 1 via Concreto Records. A lyric video for the song "Tan Lejos de Dios" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Asfixia"

"Tan Lejos de Dios” (Nowhere... But Here)

"Kill My Name"

"The Art Of Breathing"

"Resistencia"

"A Better Place To Hate"

"The Daydreamer's Nightmare"

"I'm The Universe"

"Tan Lejos de Dios” lyric video: