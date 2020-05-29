MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Debuts "More Machine Than Man" Music Video

On the heels of the announcement of his 12th studio album More Machine Than Man, shred guitar pioneer Michael Angelo Batio is releasing the music video for the album's title track. The video marks the first appearance of the newly designed signature double neck guitar that Batio designed with guitar partner Sawtooth guitars.

The song is also available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music starting today.

“Grammy Award winning Producer Josh Wilbur arranged this song and recorded Chris Adler’s drums. Josh even sped up the song tempo to make us play really aggressive and with power,” explains Michael Angelo Batio. “I wanted this song to depict what the title is. Machine-like precision in the performances, (playing with Chris) and the human feel that gives the song life.”

More Machine Than Man is due for release on June 12 via Rat Pak Records. Pre-order the album here.

The album features 13 new studio tracks and is the highly anticipated follow up to 2013’s Intermezzo. More Machine Than Man is an all instrumental shred album that's sure to resonate with Michael’s past fans, as well as garner new fans along the way. From the infectious guitar riffs from album openers “Laser Guided” and “The Badlands”, to the crushing bonus-track finale of “No Backup Plan”. Michael has created something truly special.

Mixed and Mastered by longtime Batio engineer Chris Wisco, the album also features guest performances by Chris Adler (Lamb Of God), lending his drum skills on the tracks “More Machine Than Man” and “The Two Sirens”. Also appearing on the album is renowned bassist Victor Wooten who performs on “AVTD”, and guitar virtuoso Andrea Martongelli who guest solos on “The Countdown Is On”.

Tracklisting:

"Laser Guided"

"The Badlands"

"Put All Fear Aside"

"More Machine Than Man"

"Dreamin’ Of 1986"

"Beyond The Outer Limits"

"The Two Sirens"

"AVTD"

"The Countdown Is On"

"Rhythm Reprise (I Pray The Lord)"

Bonus Tracks (CD & Digital versions):

"21st Century Beck"

"Charlie Went To Chicago"

"No Backup Plan"

"The Badlands" video:

(Photo - Marie Gregorio-Oviedo)