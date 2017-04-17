MICHAEL MONROE Performs New Single “One Foot Outta The Grave” On The Voice Of Finland; Video Streaming
Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe recently performed his new single, “One Foot Outta The Grave”, on the Finnish singing competition The Voice Of Finland. Video footage of the performance can be seen below.
“One Foot Outta The Grave” will be included as a bonus track on Monroe’s upcoming best of collection, Michael Monroe - The Best, to be released in the coming months with details forthcoming.
Monroe and his band will be supporting Guns N' Roses on the Finnish stop of their Not In This Lifetime Tour, on July 1st at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna. The band also have Finnish festival appearances scheduled over the summer, see below for all of the dates.
June
10 - Vantaa, Finland - Rockfest
10 - Kaarina, Finland - Saaristo Open
17 - Kouvola, Finland - Vaakuna Piknik
30 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Old Cock
July
1 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto (with Guns N’ Roses)
3 - Kuopio, Finland - Wine Festival
6 - Tampere, Finland - Sillalla
7 - Lohja, Finland - Rantajamit
8 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock
14 - Uusikaupunki, Finland - Karjurock
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hernesaaren Ranta
22 - Imatra, Finland - Imatran Yöt
27 - Naantali, Finland - Kaivohuone
28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock
29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Rock
August
3 - Porvoo, Finland - Popfest
4 - Mikkeli, Finland - Jurassic Rock
5 - Kemi, Finland - Satama Open Air
11 - Iisalmi, Finland - Runnirock
October
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo (30th Anniversary Celebration)