MICHAEL MONROE Performs New Single “One Foot Outta The Grave” On The Voice Of Finland; Video Streaming

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe recently performed his new single, “One Foot Outta The Grave”, on the Finnish singing competition The Voice Of Finland. Video footage of the performance can be seen below.

“One Foot Outta The Grave” will be included as a bonus track on Monroe’s upcoming best of collection, Michael Monroe - The Best, to be released in the coming months with details forthcoming.

Monroe and his band will be supporting Guns N' Roses on the Finnish stop of their Not In This Lifetime Tour, on July 1st at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna. The band also have Finnish festival appearances scheduled over the summer, see below for all of the dates.

June

10 - Vantaa, Finland - Rockfest

10 - Kaarina, Finland - Saaristo Open

17 - Kouvola, Finland - Vaakuna Piknik

30 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Old Cock

July

1 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto (with Guns N’ Roses)

3 - Kuopio, Finland - Wine Festival

6 - Tampere, Finland - Sillalla

7 - Lohja, Finland - Rantajamit

8 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock

14 - Uusikaupunki, Finland - Karjurock

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hernesaaren Ranta

22 - Imatra, Finland - Imatran Yöt

27 - Naantali, Finland - Kaivohuone

28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock

29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Rock

August

3 - Porvoo, Finland - Popfest

4 - Mikkeli, Finland - Jurassic Rock

5 - Kemi, Finland - Satama Open Air

11 - Iisalmi, Finland - Runnirock

October

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo (30th Anniversary Celebration)