MICHAEL MONROE - Summer Tour Dates Announced For Finland; One-Off Show Supporting GUNS N' ROSES Confirmed

Vocalist Michael Monroe of Hanoi Rocks fame has checked in with the following update:

"We're pleased to announce that we'll be supporting Guns N' Roses on the Finnish stop of their Not In This Lifetime Tour on July 1st at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna. We're also making a number of Finnish festival appearances over the summer, see below for all of the dates.

And finally, on October 20th we'll be playing a very special 30th anniversary celebration show in Helsinki at Kulttuuritalo. More details to be announced soon. Stay tuned!"

Monroe's schedule is currently as follows:

June

10 - Vantaa, Finland - Rockfest

10 - Kaarina, Finland - Saaristo Open

17 - Kouvola, Finland - Vaakuna Piknik

30 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Old Cock

July

1 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto (with Guns N’ Roses)

3 - Kuopio, Finland - Wine Festival

6 - Tampere, Finland - Sillalla

7 - Lohja, Finland - Rantajamit

8 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock

14 - Uusikaupunki, Finland - Karjurock

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hernesaaren Ranta

22 - Imatra, Finland - Imatran Yöt

27 - Naantali, Finland - Kaivohuone

28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock

29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Rock

August

3 - Porvoo, Finland - Popfest

4 - Mikkeli, Finland - Jurassic Rock

5 - Kemi, Finland - Satama Open Air

11 - Iisalmi, Finland - Runnirock

October 20 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo (30th Anniversary Celebration)

