MICHAEL MONROE - Summer Tour Dates Announced For Finland; One-Off Show Supporting GUNS N' ROSES Confirmed
April 8, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Vocalist Michael Monroe of Hanoi Rocks fame has checked in with the following update:
"We're pleased to announce that we'll be supporting Guns N' Roses on the Finnish stop of their Not In This Lifetime Tour on July 1st at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna. We're also making a number of Finnish festival appearances over the summer, see below for all of the dates.
And finally, on October 20th we'll be playing a very special 30th anniversary celebration show in Helsinki at Kulttuuritalo. More details to be announced soon. Stay tuned!"
Monroe's schedule is currently as follows:
June
10 - Vantaa, Finland - Rockfest
10 - Kaarina, Finland - Saaristo Open
17 - Kouvola, Finland - Vaakuna Piknik
30 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Old Cock
July
1 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto (with Guns N’ Roses)
3 - Kuopio, Finland - Wine Festival
6 - Tampere, Finland - Sillalla
7 - Lohja, Finland - Rantajamit
8 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock
14 - Uusikaupunki, Finland - Karjurock
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hernesaaren Ranta
22 - Imatra, Finland - Imatran Yöt
27 - Naantali, Finland - Kaivohuone
28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock
29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Rock
August
3 - Porvoo, Finland - Popfest
4 - Mikkeli, Finland - Jurassic Rock
5 - Kemi, Finland - Satama Open Air
11 - Iisalmi, Finland - Runnirock
October 20 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo (30th Anniversary Celebration)
Photo by Ville Juurikkala