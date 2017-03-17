MICHAEL SCHENKER Announces Michael Schenker Fest UK Tour Featuring Original MSG Singers GARY BARDEN, GRAHAM BONNET And ROBIN MCAULEY

Celebrated rock guitarist Michael Schenker has announced that he will be touring Michael Schenker Fest throughout the UK in November 2017. The four concerts take in London O2Shepherd’s Bush Empire (November 2nd), Sheffield O2 Academy (November 3rd), Manchester O2 Ritz (November 4th) and Hull City Hall (November 5th).

Tickets for the concerts at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire London, O2 Academy Sheffield and O2 Ritz Manchester are on O2Priority Pre-Sale from 12 noon today, Friday, March 17th, and will go on general sale from 10 AM on Monday, March 20th from Ticketmaster and Ticketweb. Tickets for the Hull City Hall concert go on sale from 12 noon today, Friday, March 17th from the Hull City box office booking link - hullboxoffice.com.

In recent memory, Michael Schenker’s endeavor to unite rock fans together at his concerts has enraptured his audiences and so it is fitting that his most recent concept of Michael Schenker Fest does not disappoint one bit. The project reunites the original Michael/McAuley Schenker Group vocalists – Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, plus MSG musicians Steve Mann (guitar, keys), Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums).

Says Schenker, “It’s a miracle that after all these years, a tour like this will take place with the original band members of “M.S.G.”. Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable.”

UK dates:

November

2 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

3 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, England

4 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, England

5 - Hull City Hall - Hull, England

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Schenker and in-akustik will release Michael Schenker Fest “Live” Tokyo - a stunning new live recording and filmed concert released on 2CD, 2CD+DVD Combo, LP, DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Filmed and recorded Tokyo International Forum on August 24th, 2016, this historic concert features guest appearances from some of the greatest rock vocalists who have worked with Schenker including MSG’s Gary Barden and Graham Bonnet, and Robin McAuley of the McAuley Schenker Group. 5,000 fans witnessed an anthology moment of quintessential hard rock music of the highest calibre.

Tracklisting:

Intro: “Searching For Freedom”

“Into The Arena”

“Attack Of The Mad Axeman” ft. Gary Barden

“Victim Of Illusion” ft. Gary Barden

“Cry For The Nations” ft. Gary Barden

“Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” ft. Gary Barden

“Armed And Ready” ft. Gary Barden

“Coast To Coast”

“Assault Attack” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Desert Song” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Dancer” ft. Graham Bonnet

“Captain Nemo”

“This Is My Heart” ft. Robin McAuley

“Save Yourself” ft. Robin McAuley

“Love Is Not A Game” ft. Robin McAuley

“Shoot Shoot” ft. Robin McAuley

“Rock Bottom” ft. Robin McAuley

“Doctor Doctor” ft. Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley

(Photo - Frank C. Duennhaupt)