MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - An Introduction To The Singers On Revelation Album; Video Trailer

Michael Schenker Fest will release their second studio album, Revelation, on September 20 worldwide via Nuclear Blast. This new video trailer offers an introduction to the vocalists on the album:

Revelation will be released on different formats and is ready for pre-order now. It will be available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Sleeping With The Lights On" video:

"Rock Steady" video:

Trailer:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)