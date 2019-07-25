MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - Behind The Scenes Footage From "Rock Steady" Music Video Released

Following on from the release of their successful debut album, Resurrection, Michael Schenker Fest have completed the recordings for their second studio album, which is now scheduled for a worldwide release on September 20 worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

The band recently released the first single and music video, "Rock Steady", and have now released this behind the scenes footage from the video shoot.

Find the official "Rock Steady" video below.

Revelation will be released on different formats and is ready for pre-order now. It will be available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Rock Steady" video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)