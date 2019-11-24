MICHAEL SCHENKER - "My Rock God Is JEFF BECK"

In the audio clip below, guitar legend Michael Schenker reveals the artist he considers a rock god: Jeff Beck.

Schenker: "Jeff Beck has a way of doing things with his guitar that doesn't sound like anybody else. It's pure self-expression. That's what I do, but I don't play like him. I think it was the album Truth (1968) with Cozy Powell on it, I think. Rod Stewart was singing. I listened to it at my friend's place in Hannover, and I was walking home in the middle of the night, going like... 'One day, I'm gonna play like that!' I was so inspired."

Michael Schenker Fest's new album, Revelation, is available as CD digipak, 2LP (different colours) as well as a limited boxset incl. CD digipak, 2LP (red+black splatter), puzzle, poster 60x30, photo cards. Get your version here.

Revelation tracklisting:

"Rock Steady"

"Under A Blood Red Sky"

"Silent Again"

"Sleeping With The Light On"

"The Beast In The Shadows"

"Behind The Smile"

"Crazy Daze"

"Lead You Astray"

"We Are The Voice"

"Headed For The Sun"

"Old Man"

"Still In The Fight"

"Ascension"

Bonus:

"Armed And Ready" (live)

"Bad Boys" (live)

"Rock Bottom" (live)

"Behind The Smile" lyric video:

"Sleeping With The Lights On" video:

"Rock Steady" video: