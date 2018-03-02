MICHAEL SCHENKER On METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT - "He Is A Fan And Became A Friend, And He Plays In The Biggest Band In The World"

In a new interview with Long Island Pulse, guitar hero Michael Schenker reflects on his career, and talks about the new Michael Schenker Fest studio album, Resurrection.

In regards to Metallica’s Kirk Hammett playing on the Resurrection song “Heart And Soul”, Schenker states: "Peter Mensch told me when he began managing Metallica that I am Kirk Hammett’s favorite guitarist. Kirk always wanted to connect with me, but he never really had the courage to. Eventually, they put something together on That Metal Show with Eddie Trunk and invited me to jam with Kirk without rehearsal and we did an interview together. He is a fan and became a friend, and he plays in the biggest band in the world. I said, “Kirk, do you want to do this?” And he said, “I’d love to.” But he wanted to record it at his own studio in Hawaii, so his management paid for Michael Voss, our co-producer, to fly over there. We left the holes where we wanted him to play his parts. They sent me pictures. Kirk looked like a happy 19-year-old." [Laughs]

Read more at Long Island Pulse.

Resurrection is out now, with physical and digital orders available here. Details below.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To The Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

“Take Me To The Church” playthrough video:

“Heart And Soul” lyric video:

"Warrior" video:

March will be a busy month for Schenker, as he will be launching a North American tour in support of the new album, kicking off on the 6th at the Fillmore in Silver Springs, MD, and wrapping up on April 3rd at the Ritz in Tampa, FL.

Tour dates:

March

6 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

7 - Carnegie Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

10 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC CANADA

14 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

16 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

22 - Neptune - Theatre Seattle, WA

24 - Events Center - San Jose, CA

25 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

31 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

April

1 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

3 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL