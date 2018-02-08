MICHAEL SCHENKER On Upcoming Resurrection Album - "It Was Such A Fantastic Record To Record"; Video

Duke TV conducted an interview with Michael Schenker prior to the release of his new Michael Schenker Fest album, Resurrection, out on March 2nd. He explains the album’s concept, the opening of a new era with new label Nuclear Blast, and the complicated relationship with his brother Rudolf. Watch below:

Along with producer Michael Voss-Schoen, the band recently completed the recordings for Resurrection, out on March 2nd. Besides Michael Schenker and the three M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass). In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen included.

Physical and digital pre-orders available here .

The album will be available in the following formats:

CD

CD + DVD-DIGI (incl. Bonus-DVD)

2LP (black in gatefold)

2LP (clear in gatefold)

2LP (clear + red splatter in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

2LP (gold in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

BOX (DIGI + Flying V Replica + photo card)

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

"Warrior" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Few rock guitarists have proven to be as influential and enduring as the great Michael Schenker. And March will be a busy month for Schenker, as he will be issuing his latest album, Resurrection, on the 2nd, as well as launching a North American tour in support of it - kicking off on the 6th at the Fillmore in Silver Springs, MD, and wrapping up on April 3rd at the Ritz in Tampa, FL.

And what makes this tour truly unique is that it is being billed as Michael Schenker Fest, and will be featuring three classic Michael Schenker Group vocalists (Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, and Robin McAuley), plus the singer of Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock (Doogie White). And in addition to Schenker supplying guitar, he will be joined by second guitarist/keyboardist Steve Mann, bassist Chris Glen, and drummer Ted McKenna. Meet and greet packages are also available for purchase via here.

First bursting on the scene in the early ‘70s with the Scorpions, the German guitarist and his seemingly always present Flying V were also a crucial reason in UFO becoming one of the world’s top rock bands that same decade (on the strength of such classic recordings as 1977’s Lights Out, 1978’s Obsession, and 1979’s Strangers In The Night), as well as supplying guitar on a Scorpions album that made important inroads into the American market (1979’s Lovedrive). But since 1980, Schenker has been best known for his work with MSG - including such further classic recordings as 1980’s self-titled debut (featuring Barden), 1982’s Assault Attack (featuring Bonnet), and 1987’s Perfect Timing (featuring McAuley).

And soon, lucky North American fans will get the chance to experience all eras of MSG, on a nearby concert stage.

Tour dates:

March

6 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

7 - Carnegie Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

10 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC CANADA

14 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

16 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

22 - Neptune - Theatre Seattle, WA

24 - Events Center - San Jose, CA

25 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

31 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

April

1 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

3 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL