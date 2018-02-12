MICHAEL SCHENKER Talks “Heart and Soul” Featuring KIRK HAMMETT - "I Wanted It To Be Snappy Fast"

On March 2nd, Nuclear Blast will release the first Michael Schenker Fest studio album. Along with producer Michael Voss-Schoen, the band recently completed the recordings for the record, entitled Resurrection.

Besides Michael Schenker and the three M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass). In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen included.

Ahead of the album's release, Michael Schenker​ spoke to Marko Syrjala​ of Metal Rules about select tracks; an excerpt follows:

The opening track “Heart And Soul” is one of the heaviest songs you’ve done in your career. The double bass drumming sounds fantastic.

Michael Schenker: "I wanted it snappy, I loved it. I wanted it to be snappy fast and not boring. The whole album at the same time needs to be balanced. But don’t go too far with it, with the other side. But three quarters, I like it up there. It’s like reading a book; you don’t want to have like a whole valley of boredom."

One of the best moments, I think most fascinating things on the new album is the song “Take Me To The Church”. The Deep Purple type of keyboard stuff, in the beginning, is great and the song has a catchy chorus, but what are those lyrics about?

Michael Schenker: "I know, and I couldn’t believe it first, and I was like, Doogie. Where do you come up with lyrics like these? It’s unbelievable. That guy, he’s like a nut case. He comes up with incredible stuff. Like out of nowhere, 'Take Me To The Church'. It was just kind of incredible to watch how - because this band lives all over the world. How everybody from the different parts of the world impacted the progression of everything. All the way from the big feast, to a table with a guitar, to getting to the first part of the cover in… it looks like the last supper. What’s going on? Are we still keeping the name, the title Michael Schenker Fest in the studio? Because 'Take Me To The Church', Michael Voss is already writing a song 'Last Supper'."

"Then that album cover, I looked at it and went, let me have a look here. I don’t think the title sticks anymore; it’s turning into something else. So, I looked into my verse, and I kind of said to myself, 'You know what? In a way, it’s like you left the scene, to the point of nobody knew where you were.' Of course, the hardcore fans knew. But in general, the other part didn’t. Then, I came back in and took the people, the musicians with me and so it’s like a resurrection. I felt like maybe Resurrection would be a good title based on what is going on here and seeing the album title. It’s developing into like a little Jesus story, in a musical sense. Because betrayal is part of it and there are the lost years of Michael Schenker. Then I didn’t have a title for the instrumental. I went to 'Salvation', to make it complete. So, to be honest, people might think like 'Wow!' if they just see this album cover ahead of time without any explanation. They might think it’s a religious album! But it’s just, we couldn’t help it. It’s just everything came out of nowhere, and that’s what came out."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

“Heart And Soul” lyric video:

"Warrior" video: