Michael Schenker’s MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST To Release Resurrection Album In March; "Warrior" Music Video Streaming

Michael Schenker is one of the most significant rock guitarists in the history of music. He has mesmerized the rock community since the 70's with his characteristic guitar play and constructed himself a monument during his time in UFO by writing hits like "Doctor Doctor" and "Rock Bottom", as well as Scorpions classics such as "Lovedrive", "Coast To Coast" and "Holiday", among others. His playing has influenced several generations of guitar players enormously.

Back in 1979, the "German Wunderkind" decided to be his own boss. He founded the Michael Schenker Group, aka MSG, and released the masterpieces Assault Attack and Built To Destroy, the live legacy One Night At Budokan as well as the McAuley Schenker Group pearls Perfect Timing and Save Yourself. MSG also became the home of great vocalists, most notably Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet (ex-Rainbow) and Robin McAuley. Those guys were also a part of the comprehensive Michael Schenker Fest, whose celebrated Tokyo show was released as live CD, DVD and Blu-ray this March recently passed.

Now the time has come for Michael Schenker to move another step forward: he fulfils the long-awaited dream of all hard rock fans by announcing a new Michael Schenker Fest studio album. Along with producer Michael Voss-Schoen, the band recently completed the recordings for the record, entitled Resurrection, out on March 2nd via Nuclear Blast Records. Besides Michael Schenker and the three MSG singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass). In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen included.

Today, the band releases their new digital single, "Warrior", as well as a video including some impressions of the studio recording process. Watch the clip below, and get "Warrior" digitally, here.

"Warrior" is one of two album tracks on which all of the four lead singers appear. It was composed by Michael Schenker, the lyrics were written by Michael Voss-Schoen.

"When Michael Voss-Schoen showed me his lyrical and vocals ideas, it instantly came to my mind that all four singers should be involved", Michael Schenker looks back and adds: "I'm really fascinated by the result. It's really interesting how the different voices complement each other. 'Warrior' is really heavy but at the same time ear-friendly and catchy!"

"Michael Schenker played the basic riff of the track to me and I immediately had the expression 'Warrior' pop into my mind. On the next day, the first raw version of the song was created; my vision was to let the four voices sound like the four musketeers!" comments Michael Voss-Schoen.