MICHAEL SWEET Looks Back On C.C. DEVILLE's Audition For STRYPER Back In The Day - "The Thing That Kept Him From Joining The Band Is He Wasn't Into The Yellow And Black At All"

June 28, 2017, an hour ago

Stryper frontman/co-founder Michael Sweet recently sat down with Scott Bowling for a career spanning hour-long interview, including discussion about Poison guitarist CC Deville's audition for the band back in the day and beating out Bon Jovi for the #1 spot on MTV with the "Calling On You" video back in 1986. Sweet and Bowling also jam on a couple Stryper classics.

Stryper recently checked in with a very brief message on Facebook, revealing that "we're recording a new album in October and touring extensively throughout 2018. It's going to be the best album/tour yet!"

Stay tuned for updates.

