MICHAEL SWEET To Release Original Solo Version Of STRYPER's Reborn Album In 2021

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Not only am I releasing the original solo version of Reborn in early 2021 (it will be titled Reborn Again), but I am also stepping back into the studio in February to start on a brand new solo album. My question is - what do you want to hear on a new solo album? Any particular guest? Any particular style of song? I love hearing what you would want and believe me, I listen."

Stryper's Reborn album, released in 2005, was slated to be a Michael Sweet solo record, but after the band's reunion tour he played it for the other members, and guitarist Oz Fox suggested it should be a Stryper record. The other members came in and learned their parts from the original demos. Sweet says in his autobiography, Honestly: My Life And Stryper Revealed, that he convinced Big3 Records, which had signed him for a solo release, to make it a Stryper record deal. Reborn became the first all-original Stryper record in 15 years.

Tracklist:



"Open Your Eyes"

"Reborn"

"When Did I See You Cry"

"Make You Mine"

"Passion"

"Live Again"

"If I Die"

"Wait for You"

"Rain"

"10,000 Years"

"I.G.W.T."