MICHAEL SWEET To Release Original Solo Version Of STRYPER's Reborn Album In 2021

November 13, 2020, 14 hours ago

news stryper michale sweet heavy metal michael sweet

MICHAEL SWEET To Release Original Solo Version Of STRYPER's Reborn Album In 2021

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Not only am I releasing the original solo version of Reborn in early 2021 (it will be titled Reborn Again), but I am also stepping back into the studio in February to start on a brand new solo album. My question is - what do you want to hear on a new solo album? Any particular guest? Any particular style of song? I love hearing what you would want and believe me, I listen."

Respond to Sweet via his official Facebook page here.

Stryper's Reborn album, released in 2005, was slated to be a Michael Sweet solo record, but after the band's reunion tour he played it for the other members, and guitarist Oz Fox suggested it should be a Stryper record. The other members came in and learned their parts from the original demos. Sweet says in his autobiography, Honestly: My Life And Stryper Revealed, that he convinced Big3 Records, which had signed him for a solo release, to make it a Stryper record deal. Reborn became the first all-original Stryper record in 15 years.

Tracklist:
 
"Open Your Eyes"
"Reborn"
"When Did I See You Cry" 
"Make You Mine" 
"Passion" 
"Live Again" 
"If I Die" 
"Wait for You" 
"Rain" 
"10,000 Years" 
"I.G.W.T."



Featured Audio

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews