MICHALE GRAVES Announces American Monster Tour Dates For Canada, The United States

Michale Graves is set for another attention grabbing tour that brings fans back to his earliest musical achievements.

The North American leg of The American Monster Tour begins September 8th in Quebec City, QC, wrapping up November 23rd in Altoona, PA, and will feature and celebrate the music of American Psycho and Famous Monsters. Both albums will be performed live in their entirety and back to back as only Michale Graves can.

Fans have never seen a performance quite like this; and may never again have the chance to experience this special fan-demanded set list. Blended with his unique brand of horror punk and enormous stage presence, Michale Graves has crafted a unique musical experience only he can deliver and an event not to be missed.

Confirmed dates are as listed:

September

8 - La Source De La Martinere - Quebec City, QC

9 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

10 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

11 - The Asylum - Sudbury, ON

12 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

15 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

19 - Drafter's Sports Cafe - Dudley, MA

20 - Bungalow - Manchester, NH

21 - Bleachers - Bristol, CT

22 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NH

24 - Broken Goblet Brewery - Bensalem, PA

25 - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - The Empire Concert Club & Bar - Akron, OH

27 - Diesel - Clinton Village, MI

28 - Canadian Nightclub - Sault Ste Marie, ON

30 - Uptown VFW - Minneapolis, MN

October

3 - Lafayette Theater - Lafayette, IN

5 - The National - Richmond, VA

7 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

13 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

18 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

19 - The Ice Haus - Murray, UT

21 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

22 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

23 - Paris Theatre - Portland, OR

24 - Howiees On Front - Medford, OR

25 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

26 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

28 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

31 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

November

2 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

3 - Electric Lounge - Laredo, TX

4 - Bond’s 007 Rock Bar - San Antonio, TX

15 - Pegasus Lounge & Niteclub - Tampa, FL

16 - Haven Lounge - Winter Park, FL

17 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

18 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

21 - Sparta Inn - Sparrows Point, MD

22 - The Mercersburg Mansion House - Mercersburg, PA

23 - McGarvey's Bar and Grill - Altoona, PA