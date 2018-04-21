MIDNATTSOL - Live Date Without Second Vocalist LIV KRISTINE Announced

Midnattsol, now featuring vocalist Carmen Elise teaming up with her sister and former Leaves' Eyes singer Liv Kristine, will release their new album, The Aftermath, on May 25th via Napalm Records. They will play their first gig in years on the day as part of the album release party in Wiesloch, Germany (near Heidelberg) at R'n'P. Go to this location for event information.

The band will then play a show on May 26th. They have issued the following update.

"Thirteen years ago Midnattsol played live for the very first time at Rock It in Aalen. Now it’s time for a reunion: Midnattsol will play at exactly this stage again on May 26th. It will be a special show; we are looking forward to rock on stage with Coronatus and Deathtiny! Hope to see you there!"

BraveWords premiered the new video for "Herr Mannelig".

The Aftermath relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. It is a sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be released on May 25th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold, Black

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns sang"

"Vem kan segla"

"Ikje glem meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

Teaser:

Midnattsol is

Carmen Elise Espenæs - vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - vocals

Alex Kautz - guitar

Daniel Fischer – bass

Stephan Adolph – guitar

Michael Kapelle – session drummer