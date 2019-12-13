MIDNIGHT Launch Visualizer For New Single "Rising Scum"; NYC Listening Party Announced

On January 24, Midnight will release their new album, Rebirth By Blasphemy, via Metal Blade Records. "Rebirth By Blasphemy is a rebirth," states Midnight's sole driving force, Athenar. "It's a change in life and it's a rebirth of doing whatever the fuck you want and seeing what happens after that. It's about saying yes, taking opportunities, taking a fucking chance."

These sentiments are backed up by the notorious - and prolific - underground band's trademark blend of speed metal, black metal and punk rock, sounding both fuller and more raucous than ever before.

For a preview of Rebirth By Blasphemy, the new single, "Rising Scum" is available for streaming below.

Dating back to the band's inception in 2002, vocalist/guitarist/bassist/drummer Athenar has always known exactly what he wanted Midnight to be, and over the course of countless demos, EPs, compilations, splits and three full-lengths he has stayed true to his roots. There is no denying that, like its predecessors, Rebirth By Blasphemy is a ruthlessly catchy collection, every song, vicious as they are, wielding the kind of hooks that sink deep and don't let go.

Handling every instrument himself and being quite unfussy when it comes to production typically means that the recording process is a straightforward one for Midnight, and this time was no different. Staying in his home town of Cleveland, he opted to record at Mercenary Studios with the assistance of Noah Buchanan, laying the drums down in a day, the guitars in a little more than that, bass in a few hours, and then tracking the vocals to two or three songs a day. "I think there's really no production value on the album, it's really just get in there, press record and see what happens. Maybe you can tell that the sessions went pretty quickly when you listen to it. There are so-called mistakes, of course, but I wouldn't have it any other way." He also wouldn't have it any other way when it comes to touring this latest collection hard, with a lot of dates with a variety of bands already locked down. "It's the rebirth, it's saying fuck it and getting out there and doing what you're supposed to do, and we're supposed to play music. If people want to damage their ears by listening to it, that's welcomed."

Rebirth By Blasphemy tracklisting:

"Fucking Speed And Darkness"

"Rebirth By Blasphemy"

"Escape The Grave"

"Devil's Excrement"

"Rising Scum"

"Warning From The Reaper"

"Cursed Possessions"

"Raw Attack"

"The Sounds Of Hell"

"You Can Drag Me Through Fire"

NYC fans can hear Rebirth By Blasphemy (with the band) before its release by attending the official listening party at Saint Vitus Bar on January 10 from 6 - 9 PM.

Tour dates:

December (with Venom, Dark Funeral)

27 - Stadthalle Lichtenfels - Lichtenfels, Germany

28 - Turock - Essen, Germany

29 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

30 - Tonhalle München (im Werksviertel Mitte) - Munich, Germany

January

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (listening party)

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel