MIKE MUIR On Asking Ex-SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO To Join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - "It Was Like I Was 14 Again; Pacing Around And Nervous"

Bad Feeling Magazine recently spoke with Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir, who discussed the band's trademark sound, never fitting in to a specific music scene, playing the recent Misfits reunion show, and working with ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. An excerpt is available below.

Q: What does ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo brings to the band:

Muir: "It’s absolutely amazing. It’s funny, because years ago people were saying, “You’ve always got these young guys playing.” Brooks Wackerman was 14 when he started playing with Infectious (Grooves), and he got into Suicidal and now he’s in Avenged Sevenfold. Robert from Metallica, all these different people. Josh Freeze, who before Brooks was 17 when he started playing with us, and he’s gone on to play on literally everybody’s record. We had done a tour in the early 90’s with Slayer in Europe, a tour called Clash of the Titans, and I would just watch Dave play every night, going, 'Wow, this dude is insane.' You kind of think there’s no way someone can keep playing that way and that long, but when we had the situation with our drummer, friends were like, 'Dude, call Dave.' And I’m like, 'Oh yeah, call Dave, that’s like calling a supermodel up and asking for a date.' We were friends, but just friends enough where I was like, 'Dude, I don’t want to make him feel awkward.'

It was like I was 14 again, going, 'Uh, hey Debbie, you want to go to the movies?' One of those ones, pacing around and nervous. I’d seen Slayer before they had a record out and he’d seen Suicidal before we had a record out. The thing about Dave is, a lot of people, when they’re doing something so long, they get their cheat sheet, they figure out an easier way of doing things. He takes every show as being very important, the same way we do. We don’t want to be a nostalgia act, like an 'Oh yeah, back in the day…' kind of thing. People know him mostly from Slayer and a certain style, but he’s actually an amazing, versatile drummer, we’ll play all kinds of different things at practice and he’s got amazing rhythm. And he always says, 'I’m Cuban man, of course I’ve got rhythm!' He really adds a tremendous amount to the band, and it’s a great experience to be able to get on-stage with him and just hear the drums just roaring. It’s amazing."

Suicidal Tendencies began a run of North American dates on July 14th, in Brooklyn, NY and the band announced The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman would be handling guitar duties on the tour. They wrapped up on July 27th in Montreal. More U.S. dates will be announced soon, starting with two special shows in September in Boston and Washington D.C. to coincide with the release of Still Cyco Punk After All These Years.