MIKE PORTNOY Celebrates JOHN LENNON's 80th Birthday With "Gimme Some Truth" Performance; Video

Drummer Mike Portnoy (Flying Colors, ex-Dream Theater) is celebrating what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday today, with a cover of “Gimmie Some Truth”, first released on his 1971 album, Imagine. Watch the video below

Portnoy simply states: "Happy 80th Birthday John Lennon. Love, MP"

Portnoy has been walking us through his latest vinyl collection in a series of eight videos. Watch the first six episodes below:

