MIKE PORTNOY Celebrates JOHN LENNON's 80th Birthday With "Gimme Some Truth" Performance; Video
October 9, 2020, an hour ago
Drummer Mike Portnoy (Flying Colors, ex-Dream Theater) is celebrating what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday today, with a cover of “Gimmie Some Truth”, first released on his 1971 album, Imagine. Watch the video below
Portnoy simply states: "Happy 80th Birthday John Lennon. Love, MP"
